Tickets Available for Amity’s Spring Musical “The Drowsy Chaperone”

The award-winning Amity Regional High School Theater Department, under the direction of Robert and Andrea Kennedy, is headed back to the Roaring Twenties with the musical comedy, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is the tale of a modern-day musical theater maven, known simply as “Man in Chair.” To chase his blues away, he drops the needle on his favorite LP – the 1928 musical comedy, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” From the crackle of his hi-fi, the musical magically bursts to life on-stage telling the tale of the pampered Broadway starlet who wants to give up showbiz to get hitched and her producer’s attempts to sabotage her impending nuptials. Hilarious antics ensue with her chaperone, the debonair groom, the ditsy chorus girl, the Latin lover and a pair of gangsters masquerading as pastry chefs. Man in Chair’s love of “The Drowsy Chaperone” speaks to anyone who has ever been transported by the theater.

Performances are March 27, 28 and April 2, 3 and 4 at 8:00 p.m. at the John J. Brady Center for the Performing Arts at Amity Regional High School, 25 Newton Road in Woodbridge. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at www.amitytheaterdepartment.com or by contacting the box office at 203.392-2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.

This year’s corporate sponsors include the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation, Burns Insurance & Financial, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, LATICRETE, BENDER, New England Performance Insulation, Rick’s Plumbing Service, B and B Transportation, Applied Behavioral Strategies and Total Mortgage. All proceeds raised go to the self-funded Amity Theater program.

For further information, please call the box office at 203.392.2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.