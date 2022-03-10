Tickets Available for Amity’s Spring Musical Mamma Mia!

The award-winning Amity Regional High School Theater Department, under the direction of Robert and Andrea Kennedy, is thrilled to announce the production of Mamma Mia!.

Mamma Mia! is the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds in a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

Performances are April 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the John J. Brady Center for the Performing Arts at Amity Regional High School, 25 Newton Road in Woodbridge. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.amitytheaterdepartment.com or by contacting the box office at 203.392-2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.

This year’s corporate sponsors include BENDER, Burns Insurance Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Disruptive Nutrition, Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation, JTF Holdings Excavation, Laticrete International, Inc., Milford-Orange Times, New England Performance Insulation, Rick’s Plumbing Service, Total Mortgage, and Total Realty Services. All proceeds raised go to the self-funded Amity Theater program.

For further information, please call the box office at 203.392.2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.