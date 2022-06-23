The Turkey Hill School (THS) Drama Club performed two shows of “The Pirate Princess,” an original show written in 2019 with student writers and director, Deborah Sansone, with original songs written by Kyle Ryan, music director. “I am incredibly proud of our Drama Club students,” Principal Dr. Denise Arterbery said. “The performers worked really hard to create a memorable experience for the audience and based on the response of the audience, they met their goal.”

Drama Club members performed scenes with their fellow grade members and sang and danced to songs including an opening number and reprise written by Kyle Ryan, THS music teacher.

“I am amazed at our students’ hard work and talent,” says Deborah Sansone, Drama Club director. “They had to learn their lines, where to go on stage, choreography and the choral components of the show.”

Sansone noted the work of music director Kyle Ryan, choreographer Kelsey Sullivan, band performance by Gina Patrick and the help of many parent volunteers with practices, costumes and much more. The Drama Club was once again supported by the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation.