Three Retired Teachers Will Be Missed

When the new school year rolls around, three familiar faces will no longer be in the hallways at Amity Middle School in Orange. Ms. Emily McGalliard, Ms. Karen Steele, and Ms. Ellie Stephens retired this past June to spend more time with family and pursue other opportunities.

Emily McGalliard began her career at Amity as a music teacher and later taught literacy. She also served as the advisor for the debate team.

Karen Steele taught 8th grade science during her years at Amity. She was an advisor to student council as well as team leader.

Ellie Stephens taught mathematics at the middle school and high school. She was an advisor for the math team, ran the school store, and filled the role of team leader.

They will miss working with the extraordinary Amity staff, but most of all, they will miss their interactions with students, and hope their former students have taken something from their classroom experience that may be helpful in their lives.