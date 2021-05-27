Thomas Hutchison of the GKH Group Named to Forbes 2021 “Best-In-State”

Local Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Thomas Hutchison of the GKH Group has been named to the Forbes 2021 “Best-In-State Financial Advisors” and Barron’s 2021 “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” lists. Thomas was previously named to the Forbes “Best-In-State Financial Advisors” list in 2020 and the Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” in 2020 and 2019.

Starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1998, Tom is now Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor at the GKH Group in New Haven. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the Investments and Wealth Institute.

Thomas is a graduate of Yale University and resides in Orange, where he and his wife raised their four kids. Thomas is an active member of the community, coaching and volunteering for many local youth sports programs over the years.