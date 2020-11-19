This Old House Gets a “New” Look

The Orange Historical Society (OHS) has been fortunate to receive several grants from The Fred A. DeLuca Foundation for the restoration of the 1740 Nathan Bryan-William Andrew house. The Foundation has been very generous in the past 4 years to see that the society would be able to complete its restoration projects of the oldest house in Orange.

Each project was unique, enhancing the continuation of work undertaken by the society in 2000, when the Town of Orange purchased the house. The OHS agreed to take on the restoration and has done just that with the gratefulness to The Fred A. DeLuca Foundation for the recent donation which has allowed them to re-clapboard the western and northern sides due to the failure of the existing exterior.

The home is open to the public upon request and all Covid-19 protocols will be in place. Visit www.orangehistory.org to see additional photographs. For information call 203 795-3106.