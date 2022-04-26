“The Weeklings” Featured for the Town of Orange Bicentennial Concert & Fireworks Show

As the Town of Orange holds its “Summer of Celebration” for the Bicentennial Year, the Orange Town News will be producing a Bicentennial Concert and Fireworks Show. The show will be featuring “The Weeklings” to perform prior to the annual fireworks show.

“The Weeklings” are America’s most unique celebration of the music and muse of The Beatles, featuring singer, songwriter, bassist and multi-instrumentalist Glen Burtnik. Burtnik is best known for his work with Styx, Electric Light Orchestra, and the award winning Broadway production of “Beatlemania” as Paul McCartney. The band performs and records explosive renditions of The Beatles albums and top 40 classics, uniquely arranged nuggets such as “Paperback Writer”, “Baby You’re a Rich Man” and “I Am the Walrus”.

“The Weeklings” bring their music to life through their extraordinary energy and musicianship, exceptional vocals, and charming stage presence. You can hear “The Weeklings” on Sirius XM’s The Beatles Channel.

The Bicentennial Concert & Fireworks Show will take place on Saturday, July 9th (rain date Sunday, July 10th) on the Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange.

The festivities will begin promptly at 6:30 pm with welcoming comments from Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The concert will be followed at 9:30 pm by what is promised to be the Largest fireworks show in the town’s 200-Year history. Orange Town News publisher and event producer Rocky Salperto said, “We are excited to be a part of the Town’s Bicentennial Celebration. We hope everyone continues to enjoy this great community event. Many thanks go out to our sponsors, our first selectman and town officials for their continued support.”

The event is made possible through area sponsors including Major Sponsors: Yale University, The Orange Foundation’s Olga Fund, The Law, The Orange Town News, The Law Offices of Debra B. Marino, LLC & the Town of Orange. Additional Gold, Silver and Bronze Sponsorships are available by contacting the Orange Town News at 203-298-4399.

Popular Food Trucks are being lined up, and novelty items will also be available for purchase at the fairgrounds beginning at 6:00 pm. A WPLR radio personality will also be on location. Come early and get a good seat. Admission is free. There will be a suggested parking donation of $5 that will benefit the Orange Little League.

