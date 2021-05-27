The Show WILL Go On!

The award-winning Amity Regional High School Theater Department, under the direction of Robert and Andrea Kennedy, is thrilled to announce the outdoor production of Anastasia.

Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Performances are June 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Two matinee performances will take place on June 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. For the first time ever, the musical will take place outdoors, under a tent, at Amity Regional High School, 25 Newton Road in Woodbridge. Masks will be required.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s production just weeks before opening, Amity Creative Theater is excited to offer the community the opportunity to experience this unique venue and for students and musicians to retake the stage. Amity is the first high school in the state to produce Anastasia.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.amitytheaterdepartment.com or by contacting the box office at 203.392-2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.

This year’s corporate sponsors include BENDER, Berchem Moses PC, Burns Insurance Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation, Laticrete International, Inc., MitchCo. Tent & Party, Milford-Orange Times, New England Performance Insulation, Rick’s Plumbing Service, and Total Mortgage. All proceeds raised go to the self-funded Amity Theater program.

For further information, please call the box office at 203.392.2019 or email amityboxoffice@gmail.com.