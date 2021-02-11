The Orange Health Department Is Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccines To Our Senior Citizens

We are pleased to announce that the Orange Health Department is now an established vaccine clinic site per the DPH requirements. We successfully hosted our first clinic on January 28th at the High Plains Community Center (HPCC) and will continue to offer weekly clinics based on the availability and supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic is presently open to 75 or older aged persons by appointment. Go online to the Town of Orange Webpage (https://www.orange-ct.gov/) and fill out an online registration form.

If you do not have access to internet, please call the Orange Senior Center at (203) 891-4788 during business hours to receive assistance in scheduling your vaccines.

The Orange Health Department will contact you to confirm your appointment.