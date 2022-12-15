Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
The Orange Economic Development Corporation Donates to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department

The Orange Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) presented the Orange Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) a donation in the amount of $3,000 at the OEDC’s December 8th Executive Committee meeting.  The funds are proceeds from the OEDC’s annual golf tournament held in September.  The OVFD plans to purchase battery powered equipment for their trucks with the funds.  The OEDC began partnering with the OVFD on the golf tournament last year and is excited to continue the partnership going forward.

Pictured left to right: Chief Vaughan Dumas, Debbie Clancy (OEDC President), and Mike Latella (OEDC Board Member)

