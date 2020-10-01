The Network Of Executive Women Is Accepting Undergraduate Scholarship Applications

For over 40 years, the Network of Executive Women (NEW) has been dedicated to helping support the educational goals of women in need, and who are returning to school to improve their lives and their financial security. Despite the incredible demands made on these women, they commit themselves to furthering their education in pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate a financial need, and have had an interruption of their education. They must be returning, continuing, or commencing undergraduate schooling or other types of training to further their educational goals and/or enhance their job skills. In addition to these requirements, applicants must reside in New Haven or Fairfield Counties. Please note that 2020 high school graduates are not eligible.

The deadline for submitting applications is Tuesday, October 20, 2020. For questions and to request an application, please email Lauren Tropp at NEWscholarship277@gmail.com. Applications are not available online.

Scholarship finalists will be interviewed by the NEW Scholarship Committee, and will be awarded at our December 1st luncheon. Scholarships are funded through NEW sponsored events, member participation and private donations.

To learn more about NEW and the scholarship program, go to: networkofexecutivewomen.org/scholarships.