The Holy Infant Chruch Women’s Guild Scholarship

The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild is offering two $1,000 scholarships this year. The scholarships are open to female high school students who are active parishioners of Holy Infant parish. The applicant must provide proof that she has been accepted to a 4-year college/university for September immediately following this year’s graduation. Applications are available on the Holy Infant Church website, www.holyinfantorangect.com and at the doors of the church. The deadline for the application is April 18 by 1:30 pm. For more information, contact Sue D’Orso at 203-874-1739.