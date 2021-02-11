The Golden Age of American Movie Musicals

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will offer a virtual entertainment program, “The Golden Age of the Original Movie Musical 1950s” on Friday, February 19 from 2:00pm. – 3:00pm. via Zoom. Registration is required. Go to the library website to register.

Sam and Candy Caponegro have worked in all aspects of theater for over 30 years and are hosts for the program. They will discuss and dissect scenes from musical movie classics, such as “Singing in the Rain,” “Gigi,” “Royal Wedding,” “A Star is Born,” as well as other films. Who can resist humming familiar tunes along with Judy Garland or imagine being swept off one’s feet by the fancy footwork of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly?

The American movie musical is recognized as a true American art form. Broadway theater ignited the golden age of the American musical with the blockbuster, “Oklahoma!” in 1943. After that, public demand, a robust economy and creative talent kept Broadway jumping and generated scores of #1 hits. Sam and Candy Caponegro strive to preserve and promote interest in this genre through lectures presented aboard Princess Cruise Lines and in classes at Rutgers and University of Colorado Olli Ru.

Once you have registered, the Library will send you a confirmation. On the day of the program, the Library will send you the Zoom link where you can participate in the carefree and happy escapade. You will see Sam and Candy and many of your neighbors on the screen waiting for the program to begin. Enjoy!