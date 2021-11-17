In the spirit of the approaching holiday season, the Friends of the Case Memorial Library is sponsoring a Mitten Tree. The Friends invite residents to trim the tree with donated mittens for enfants and children, including teenagers, who are town residents and may not have mittens for the cold weather. Winter hats and gloves are also welcome as adornments. The tree will be displayed in the Library, ready for mitten and hat decorations, from December 1 through December 21.

On December 22, the Friends will gather the mittens and hats from the tree in time for holiday giving. The “gifts” will be distributed by the Food2Kids Program and the Orange Community Services to children in Orange. Sharing in the warmth and generosity of the Season, the Friends is grateful for the kindness of tree trimmers of the Giving Tree and extend its good wishes for Health and Safety to everyone.