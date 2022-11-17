The Giving Tree

In the spirit of the approaching holiday season, the Friends of the Case Memorial Library is hosting the second annual Giving Tree. The Friends invite residents to trim the tree with donated mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for infants and children, including teenagers, who are town residents in need of warm clothing. The tree will be displayed in the Library, ready for decorating, from December 1 through December 21.

On December 22, the Friends will gather the donations from the tree in time for holiday giving. The “gifts” will be distributed by Orange Community Services to Food2Kids and other town children. Sharing the good will and generosity of the Season, the Friends are grateful for the kindness of tree trimmers who adorn the tree with a colorful array of warm gifts for children and for the enjoyment of all library patrons.