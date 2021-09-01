The Garden Club of Orange participating in Orange Country Fair

As part of the Orange Country Fair, to be held on September 18 – 19 at the Orange Fairgrounds, the Garden Club will be selling mums and other plants. Two programs will also be featured.

The first, “Spreading the Joy,” will be a demonstration by Gail Nixon, past president of the Garden Club and a landscape design consultant. She will show how to divide perennials and how to replant them. Following the presentation, Gail and other experienced gardeners will be available to answer any questions about planting and caring for a perennial garden.

Patricia Dray, a Master Gardner, contributor to the Milford – Orange Times, and a past president of the Garden Club, will present the other program, “Invasives, Aggressives, and Thugs.” She will speak on what are considered invasive unwanted plants and how to recognize and deal with them.

Along with these two programs, there will be coloring activities for the children.