The Garden Club of Orange Participates in the Orange Bicentennial

One of the ways that The Garden Club of Orange will celebrate the Orange Bicentennial is by holding a flower show on Sunday, June 5th at the High Plains Community Center. It will be free of charge and open to the public. The club has already started with the planning by choosing Gail Nixon as the chairperson for this event. Rules and procedures for the show are set by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, which guides all Garden Clubs in the state. The purpose of this show is to educate, stimulate interest, and provide an outlet for creativity.

The Garden Club takes great pride in showing the community the love its members have for horticulture and design. Stay tuned for more information, as we get closer to this celebration. If you are interested in learning more, please call Nancy Beque, at 203-795-9425.