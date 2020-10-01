The Garden Club of Orange Fundraiser

With the cancelation of many of the Garden Club’s fundraisers like the Holiday House Tour and the Country Fair sale of mums, The Garden Club of Orange has teamed up with a bulb company called Brent and Becky’s Bulbs from Gloucester, VA for a fundraiser. For every order over $25, The Garden Club of Orange benefits and receives 25% of the total purchase. This is a great way for Orange residents and friends of the club to help us raise funds while they can beautify their landscapes. Just log onto www.bloominbucks.com and find The Garden Club of Orange from the drop-down menu and then hit GO! This will take you to the Brent and Becky website where you will find bulbs, plants, perennials, supplements, books, tools and so much more!. If you prefer to shop from a catalogue, just call 877-661-2852 and have one sent to your home. Thank you all in advance for supporting our club!

The Garden Club of Orange is a member of the FGCCT, NEGC and the NGC. For membership information, contact Joanne Eisenman at (203) 878-9597.