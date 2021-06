New President Patti Logioco honors Linda Bradford, outgoing president with a Life Member Award to the Federated Garden Club of Connecticut.

Gail Nixon recieves the first Annual Distinguish Service for the year 2020 and Nancy Beque recieves it for the year 2021. The awards honor their many years of service to the club.

The horticulture chairs Sally Denny and Elly Torello, in anticipation of the Town Of Orange’s 200th Anniversary, gave everyone orange marigolds as a summer project.