The Friends Thank You

The recent Food Drive for the Orange Food Bank and Food2Kids, sponsored by the Friends of Case Memorial Library with assistance from Orange Community Services, was a resounding success. From 10:00-1:00 on August 15, a steady stream of cars rolled through the parking lot at High Plains Community Center. Safety protocols were observed. Residents were greeted by the Friends volunteers, Community Service members and a Food2Kids representative. Boxes and bags of food donations were retrieved from popped open trunks. Some residents showed their support with monetary donations. The generosity of the community surpassed all expectations. The photo above shows only a portion of the items collected. The spirit of good will, neighbors helping neighbors, was gratifying to the volunteers.

This outpouring of support replenishes items in the food pantry for residents dealing with food insecurity, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Food2Kids is a new organization that provides supplemental food for children during weekends. With schools closed and parents furloughed from work, there is a need to ensure that no child goes hungry. Kudos to all who participated in this community effort.