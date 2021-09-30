The First Church of Christ Woodbridge – October 2021

The First Church of Christ welcomes you to our Worship Service every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.

Zoom Option: The option to attend Sunday Service via Zoom is available for the time being. To receive an invite, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.

Live Stream: Sunday Service can be viewed on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service. To view previous Sunday Services, visit our YouTube channel, using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance gaining access to Sunday Services, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389-2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Office Hours: The Church office in the Parish House is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Weekly Bible Study: Our Bible Study Group meets at the Parish House each Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. All are invited!

Boy Scout Troop #907: Regular scout meetings are held every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the Parish House. Stop by with the young man in your family (ages 11-17 years old) and meet our great scouts! New members are always welcome. For more information go to www.troop907.org .

Events Update: We are excited to announce that FCCW will be participating in the “Woodbridge Like Me” event, sponsored by the Town of Woodbridge on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Seasonal delights, like fresh cider and warm apple pie a la mode ($2), a free ice cream scoop for children, live music by singer/songwriter Shawn Taylor, and much more – from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Come on over!

Sanctuary Décor Restoration: The fine decorative arts company, John Canning, Cheshire, CT, has begun its work to repair the plasterwork and to repaint the grisaille/trompe l’oeil design on the ceiling of our historic sanctuary. Go to www.uccw.org for all the details. Donations from the wider community to the FCCW Sanctuary Fund are welcomed.

Pre-School Space Available: Three rooms (1,200 sf) and a fenced playground are available. Please contact the office for more information.

For More Information: Visit our website at www.uccw.org for resources such as our calendar of events, monthly parish newsletter, ministry and volunteer opportunities, photo galleries, scout info, and much more! Feel free to email us or call the office with all your questions. We are happy to hear from you!

First Church of Christ

5 Meetinghouse Lane

Woodbridge, CT 06525

Phone: 203-389-2119

*Email: office@uccw.org

Website: www.uccw.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge

*For online or media related questions, please email JoAnna Rubino at growfirstchurch@gmail.com.

FCCW Sunday Service Schedule

Dec. 5 th Rev. Hiram Brett *

Rev. Hiram Brett * Dec. 12 th Rev. Karl Duetzmann

Rev. Karl Duetzmann Dec. 19 th Rev. Janice Touloukian

Rev. Janice Touloukian Dec. 26 th Rev. Raquel Irizarry

Rev. Raquel Irizarry Sept. 26 th Rev. Karl Duetzmann

Rev. Karl Duetzmann Oct. 3 rd Rev. Raquel Irizarry*

Rev. Raquel Irizarry* Oct. 10 th Rev. Martha Bays

Rev. Martha Bays Oct. 17 th Rev. Karl Duetzmann

Rev. Karl Duetzmann Oct. 24 th Rev. Martha Bays

Rev. Martha Bays Oct. 31 st Rev. Walter Pitman

Rev. Walter Pitman Nov. 7 th Rev. Hiram Brett *

Rev. Hiram Brett * Nov. 14 th Rev. Walter Pitman

Rev. Walter Pitman Nov. 21 st Rev. Karl Duetzmann

Rev. Karl Duetzmann Nov. 28th Rev. Raquel Irizarry

* indicates a Communion Sunday