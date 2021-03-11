The First Church of Christ Woodbridge Happenings – March 2021

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge continues to host Sunday 10:00 a.m. Zoom worship services. If you would like an invite to join the Zoom Meeting, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. We invite all people in the community to join us.

If you prefer to watch Sunday Service without Zoom, you can watch the live stream on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service.

To view previous Sunday Services, including our Special Musical Valentine’s Day Service, visit us on YouTube using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance in gaining access to Sunday Service, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389­2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Church School and Youth Programs are under way for the spring season. Our most recent “Valentine’s Day Flower” fundraiser was a great success! Now is the perfect time to join our Sunday School and Youth Group programs. In-person meetings and exciting events are just ahead of us! Please contact JoAnna Rubino at growfirstchurch@gmail.com or visit the Sunday School page of our website at www.uccw.org/sunday-school for more information.

The Church office is open by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. Please call or email to schedule a visit.

Weekly Bible Study sessions are now being held in-person at the Parish House. Join us for meetings each Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop #907 continues to meet weekly at 7:00 p.m. New members are invited to attend. For information, visit its website at www.troop907.org .

For more information regarding First Church activities and/or events, please contact us. We are eager to hear from you!

Phone: 203-389-2119

Email us at office@uccw.org

Website: www.uccw.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge

FCCW Sunday Service Schedule

March 7th – Rev. Anya Powers

March 14th – Rev. Karl Duetzmann, from the Devon UCC Church

March 21st – Rev. Anya Powers

March 28th (Palm Sunday) – Rev. Janice Touloukian

April 4th (Easter Sunday) – A special musical service put together by the Music Committee. More details to follow!!

Please Note: For any and all meetings and events being attended at First Church – A face mask must be worn upon entering the building(s) and all Covid-19 safely protocols and standards followed.