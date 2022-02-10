The First Church of Christ, Woodbridge – February 2022

The First Church of Christ (FCCW) welcomes you to our Worship Service every Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. in the Meetinghouse

Zoom Option

The option to attend Sunday Service via Zoom continues to be available. To receive an invite, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.

Live Stream

Sunday Service can be viewed on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service. To view previous Sunday Services, visit our YouTube channel, using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance gaining access to Sunday Services, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389-2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Office Hours

The Church office in the Parish House is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Sanctuary Décor Restoration

The John Canning Company has completed the Phase One sanctuary restoration. Please attend a Sunday service and see the restored ceiling, rosette, cornices, and the north wall. The new décor is glorious.

Interim Minister

FCCW is pleased to announce that we have found a very qualified candidate to fill the position of the Interim Minister. The Rev. Susan Murtha started February 1, 2022. Visit the church office for more information. You can also read about her on our website or in our January newsletter. We are honored to welcome such an extraordinary individual!

*The Rev. Janice Touloukian has graciously offered to continue on as our On Call Pastor, helping with visitations and congregational needs when Rev. Murtha is not available.

Weekly Bible Study

Bible Study meets at the Parish House each Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. All are invited!

Join the FCCW Choir!

New members are always welcome. Join us for rehearsals, Wednesdays at 6:30PM.

Boy Scout Troop #907

Regular scout meetings are held every Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. in the Parish House. Stop by with the young man in your family (ages 11-17 years old) and meet our great scouts! New members are always welcome. For more information go to www.troop907.org .

Pre-school space is available

Pre-school/day care space is available in the Parish House at 5 Meetinghouse Lane. Three rooms, 1,200 sq. ft., and an outside fenced playground.

For More Information

Visit our website at www.uccw.org for resources such as our calendar of events, monthly newsletter, ministry and volunteer opportunities, photo galleries, scout info, and much more! Follow us on Facebook and stay up to date with parish happenings, including memorials and baptism announcements.

Feel free to email us or call the office with all your questions. We are happy to hear from you!

First Church of Christ

5 Meetinghouse Lane

Woodbridge, CT 06525

Phone: 203-389-2119

Email: office@uccw.org

Website: www.uccw.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge

*For online or media related questions, please email JoAnna Rubino at growfirstchurch@gmail.com.

FCCW SUNDAY SERVICE MINISTER SCHEDULE