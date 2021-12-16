The First Church of Christ, Woodbridge – December 2021

The First Church of Christ welcomes you to our Worship Service every Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. in the Meetinghouse

Zoom Option: The option to attend Sunday Service via Zoom is available for the time being. To receive an invite, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.

Live Stream: Sunday Service can be viewed on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service. To view previous Sunday Services, visit our YouTube channel, using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance gaining access to Sunday Services, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389-2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Office Hours: The Church office in the Parish House is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Events Update: Our Lessons and Carols Christmas Eve Service will take place in the Meetinghouse at 5:00 p.m. on December 24th. Please join us for this annual FCCW holiday tradition. Visitors are always welcomed!

Weekly Bible Study: Bible Study meets at the Parish House each Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. All are invited!

Join the FCCW Choir! New members are always welcome. Join us for rehearsals Wednesdays at 6:30PM.

Boy Scout Troop #907: Regular scout meetings are held every Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. in the Parish House. Stop by with the young man in your family (ages 11-17 years old) and meet our great scouts! New members are always welcome. For more information go to www.troop907.org .

Sanctuary Décor Restoration: The John Canning Company has completed the Phase One sanctuary restoration. The scaffolding is removed, the organ reassembled and tuned, the Christmas decorations and poinsettias displayed, and normal church activities have resumed. Please attend a service and see the restored ceiling, rosette, cornices, and the north wall. The décor is glorious (Luke 2:14).

Pre-school space is available: Pre-school/day care space is available in the Parish House at 5 Meetinghouse Lane. Three rooms, 1,200 sq. ft., and an outside fenced playground.

For More Information: Visit our website at www.uccw.org for resources such as our calendar of events, monthly newsletter, ministry and volunteer opportunities, photo galleries, scout info, and much more! Follow us on Facebook and stay up-to-date with parish happenings, including memorials and baptism announcements.

Feel free to email us or call the office with all your questions. We are happy to hear from you!

First Church of Christ

5 Meetinghouse Lane

Woodbridge, CT 06525

Phone: 203-389-2119

Email: office@uccw.org

Website: www.uccw.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge

*For online or media related questions, please email JoAnna Rubino at growfirstchurch@gmail.com

FCCW Sunday Service Schedule

Dec. 12th Rev. Karl Duetzmann

Dec. 19th Rev. Janice Touloukian

Christmas Eve Service

Dec. 24th at 5:00 p.m. Lessons and Carols / Rev. Walter Pitman

Dec. 26th Rev. Raquel Irizarry