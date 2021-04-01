The First Church of Christ Woodbridge – April 2021

The First Church of Christ is overjoyed to announce that the doors to the Meetinghouse will be opened!

The FCCW Music Committee has put together a “Special Musical Easter Service”, featuring pianists, vocalists, and violinists from our parish and community. Come to hear your favorite Easter hymns!

Our celebration will conclude outdoors as we join to sing “Christ The Lord Has Risen Today”. All our welcome to join us for our first official, in-person service.

Easter Worship Service

Sunday, April 4th at 10 a.m. inside the Meetinghouse!

PLEASE NOTE: Windows and doors will be open so wear warm coats. MASKS ARE MANDATORY. People will be asked to sit socially distanced.

*If you are unable to attend the service in the Sanctuary, you are welcome to request a Zoom invitation to be emailed to you on Saturday, April 3rd.

**You can also view our Easter Sunday Service live streamed from our website at www.uccw.org.

Future Sunday Services will continue to run via Zoom for an indeterminate amount of time. For an invite to our Zoom Meetings, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. We invite all people in the community to join us.

Live Stream Services can be viewed on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service.

To view previous Sunday Services, visit us on YouTube using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance in gaining access to Sunday Service, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389­2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Plans for our Church School and Youth Program are underway for the spring season. Now is the perfect time to inquire about what our Christian Education department can do for your families. Please contact JoAnna Rubino at growfirstchurch@gmail.com or visit the Sunday School page of our website for more information.

The Church Office is open by appointment only, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Please call or email to schedule a visit.

Weekly Bible Study sessions are now being held in-person at the Parish House. Join us for meetings each Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Boy Scout Troop #907 continues to meet weekly at 7:00 p.m. New members are invited to attend. For information, visit their website at www.troop907.org .

For more information regarding First Church activities and/or events, please contact us. We are eager to hear from you!

Phone: 203-389-2119

Email us at office@uccw.org

Website: www.uccw.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge

FCCW Sunday Service Schedule

April 4th Easter Sunday, a special musical service celebration (in-person)

April 11th Rev. Anya Powers

April 18th Rev. Karl Duetzmann, from the Devon UCC Church (in-person)

April 25th Rev. Anya Powers

Please Note: For any and all meetings and events being attended at First Church a facemask must be worn upon entering the building(s) and all Covid-19 safely protocols and standards followed.