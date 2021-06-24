The First Church of Christ Woodbridge

The First Church of Christ is eager to welcome you to our on-site Worship Services taking place every Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. inside the Meetinghouse.

The Zoom Option remains available for the time being. To receive an invite, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.

Live Stream Services can be viewed on our website every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. A video recording of the live stream is featured for the entire week following the service. To view previous Sunday Services, visit us on YouTube using the link provided on all pages of our website. (Links, contact info, and a schedule of upcoming Services are listed at the bottom of this article.)

*If you would like assistance in gaining access to Sunday Service, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389-2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

The Church Office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Please adhere to CDC safety regulations upon visiting.

Weekly Bible Study sessions are being held in-person at the Parish House. Join us for meetings each Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Boy Scout Troop #907 continues to meet weekly at 7:00 p.m. New members are invited to attend. For information, visit its website at www.troop907.org .

Events Update: We are excited to announce a new event which will be held this fall – A Pumpkin and Apple Festival. We will be having all sorts of events: yard games, face painting, pumpkin carving, music, apple and pumpkins desserts. Stay tuned for more information!

More Information regarding First Church activities and/or events is always available on our website, www.uccw.org, including a newly updated calendar of weekly meetings and special events. An archive of our monthly newsletter, “The Parishioner”, is also available for viewing on our website.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge