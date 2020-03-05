The First Church Of Christ Welcomes New Director Of Christian Education

For more information on these events please contact us at (203) 389-2119 or office@uccw.org. Visit our website at uccw.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge.

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge is pleased to announce that JoAnna Rubino has been called by our Board of Christian Education to be the Director of our Christian education program. JoAnna is a person of deep faith. She is an artist and musician with a wealth of teaching experience, who brings with her a passion for creating inspiring programs through which our children and youth can learn about and experience our faith. We welcome JoAnna and are grateful God has brought us together in service to Jesus Christ.

As always, we invite all members of the community to join us at 5 Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge for our regular weekly services and special events:

Sunday Services – 10 a.m. including our Intergenerational Service the first Sunday of each month.

Church School – Sunday at 10 a.m. the second through fifth Sundays during the school year, presently with children aged 3-6. Programs for older children will be announced soon now that we have a Director of Christian Education.

Youth Group – Plans for youth groups for older children are being developed and will be announced soon.

Boy Scout Troop 907 – meets weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Weekly Bible Study – Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. in the Parish House. We study both Old and New Testament passages based on the Lectionary.