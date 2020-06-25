The First Church Of Christ Virtual Services

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge is in the early stages of planning a gradual re-opening of Sunday services. Until then, we are continuing our virtual Sunday services. The service is also posted on our website at uccw.org each week for those who wish to view the service at a later time. Click on the “Services” tab to view the service, see each week’s program or read the week’s sermon. Previous Sunday services remain posted via the same tab.

During the pandemic our staff is working remotely. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us using the contact information listed below. We would be happy to hear from you.

As always, we invite all members of the community to join us for our weekly services:

Sunday Services – 10 a.m. via ZOOM. To join in the ZOOM service, please email your request to be on our ZOOM list to the Rev. Shepard Parsons at shepard_parsons@mac.com before the first Sunday you wish to be included. Please put “ZOOM in church” in the subject line. You will then be on the list to be invited to join in the service. To avoid ZOOM bombing, we have set this as the only way you can join our services live for the time being.

Church School – The Church School does not meet over the summer. We look forward to the resumption of both church school programming and our Youth Group in September.

Boy Scout Troop 907 – meets weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. During the pandemic, the troop is holding its meeting via ZOOM.

Weekly Bible Study – Wednesday, 10-11 Bible study continues to meet via ZOOM. To get on the ZOOM list, please follow the instructions given for Sunday Services. We study both Old and New Testament passages based on the Lectionary.

For more information on these events, please contact us at (203) 389-2119 or office@uccw.org. Visit our website at uccw.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge.