The First Church of Christ: Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus Joins us for Worship February 9th

Please join us on Sunday February 9, at 10 a.m. when Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus of Congregation Or Shalom in Orange will be joining us in worship to speak, along with the Reverend Shepard Parsons, about the trip they led to the Holocaust Museum in New York City for Amity High School juniors and seniors last November. The students who went on the trip have also been invited to join us. Rabbi Wainhaus and Reverend Parsons will be sharing a message during the service and there will be an opportunity for conversation with Rabbi Wainhaus and the students after the service.

As always, we invite all members of the community to join us at 5 Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge for our regular weekly services and special events:

Sunday Services – 10 a.m. including our Intergenerational Service the first Sunday of each month. Nursery care for small children is available during the Sunday services.

Church School – Sunday at 10 a.m. the second through fifth Sundays during the school year, presently with children aged 3-6 with older children helping with the younger children until we hire a new Director of Christian Education.

Middle School Youth Group for 5th – 8th graders will be reforming later in the school year.

Boy Scout Troop 907 – meets weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Weekly Bible Study – Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. in the Parish House. We study both Old and New Testament passages based on the Lectionary.

For more information on these events, please contact us at (203) 389-2119 or office@uccw.org.