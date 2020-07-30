The First Church of Christ Events August 2020

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge started “attending” the You Tube Sunday services offered by the North Haven Congregational Church on July 26th. The North Haven Church has the capability to offer its service from its sanctuary. This means a new start time for the Sunday services – 9:30 am. If you would like to join the services, please notify us by Friday morning in order to receive the instructions on how to link with the services. You can either call us at (203) 389-2119 or email us at office @uccw.org.

Our office remains closed but our staff is hard at work. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us using the contact information listed above. We would be happy to hear from you.

As always, we invite all members of the community to join us for our weekly services:

9:39 am. You Tube services at the North Haven Congregational Church led by the Rev. Scott Morrow. Church School – The Church School does not meet over the summer. We look forward to the resumption of the church school programming on September 13, 2020.

For more information on these events, please contact us at (203) 389-2119 or office@uccw.org. Visit our website at uccw.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge.