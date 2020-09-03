The First Church of Christ: Church School Starts a New Year

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge will continue “attending” the You Tube Sunday services offered by the North Haven Congregational Church on Sundays 9:30 am. led by the Rev. Scott Morrow. The exception is Sunday September 6th when we will have our own ZOOM service at 10 am, led by our former intern the Rev. Anya Powers who we are proud to note was recently ordained in Colorado.

Our Church School begins a new school year on Sunday, September 13th with 2 virtual services. Programming for children grades 4 and under are scheduled after the morning church service. Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to join a 20-minute Sunday School session each Sunday evening at 6pm.

Our office remains closed, but our staff is hard at work. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us using the contact information listed below. We would be happy to hear from you.

As always, we invite all members of the community to join us for our weekly services:

Sunday Services – To receive the instructions on how to link with a service, please notify us by Friday morning. You can either call us at (203) 389-2119 or email us at office @uccw.org;

Church School – The Church School year begins virtually on September 13th. To receive the weekly ZOOM invite links, email JoAnna Rubino, Director of Christian Education at growfirstchurch@gmail.com;

Boy Scout Troop 907 – meets weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. During the pandemic, the troop is holding its meeting via ZOOM;

Weekly Bible Study – Wednesday, 10-11 Bible is on hiatus for September.

For more information on these events, please contact us at (203) 389-2119 or office@uccw.org. Visit our website at uccw.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uccwoodbridge.