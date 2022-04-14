The First Church of Christ – April 2022

The First Church of Christ (FCCW) welcomes you to our Worship Service every Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.

Zoom Option: The option to attend Sunday Service via Zoom continues to be available. To receive an invite, please email the office or log onto our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.

*If you would like assistance gaining access to Sunday Services, please call us by Friday morning, at 203-389-2119, or email us at office@uccw.org .

Office Hours: The Church office in the Parish House is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Our 65th Annual Strawberry Festival: First Church of Christ Woodbridge and Boy Scout Troop # 907 (who has been meeting at the church since October 31, 1968) will be sponsoring our town-wide 65th Strawberry Festival to be held on the Church Green on Friday, June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We invite Woodbridge and our neighboring towns to enjoy a picnic dinner and homemade strawberry shortcake. There will be a lively musical group to entertain you and our sanctuary will be open to show our community what a beautiful historic church we have! The menu includes hamburgers, veggie burgers, hotdogs, chips, and drinks. Dessert will be our famous homemade strawberry shortcake. Bring a blanket for an old-fashioned picnic dinner on the Green! All profits will be donated to Ukrainian Relief.

Sanctuary Décor Restoration: The John Canning Company has completed the Phase One sanctuary restoration. Please attend a Sunday service and see the restored ceiling, rosette, cornices, and the north wall. The new décor is glorious.

Interim Minister: The Rev. Susan Murtha has been the new Interim Minister at FCCW for just a couple of months now, and already has made quite an impact. Worship has been filled with God’s Holy Spirit in music and prayer, in God’s Word and sacrament. Plan a visit to see what is “happening.” You can also read about her on our website. We are honored to welcome such an extraordinary individual!

*The Rev. Janice Touloukian has graciously offered to provide Pastoral Care, helping with visitations and congregational needs when Rev. Murtha is not available.

Weekly Bible Study: Bible Study meets at the Parish House each Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. All are invited!

Join the FCCW Choir! New members are always welcome. Join us for rehearsals each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop #907: Regular scout meetings are held every Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. in the Parish House. Stop by with the young man in your family (ages 11-17 years old) and meet our great scouts! New members are always welcome. For more information go to www.troop907.org .

Pre-school space is available: Pre-school/day care space is available in the Parish House at 5 Meetinghouse Lane. Three rooms, 1,200 sq. ft., and an outside fenced playground.

For More Information: Visit our website at www.uccw.org for resources such as our calendar of events, monthly newsletter, ministry and volunteer opportunities, photo galleries, scout info, and much more! Follow us on Facebook and stay up to date with parish happenings, including memorials and baptism announcements.

Feel free to email us or call the office with all your questions. We are happy to hear from you!

First Church of Christ

5 Meetinghouse Lane

Woodbridge, CT 06525

Phone: 203-389-2119

*Email: office@uccw.org

*For online or media related questions, please email Lisa Tartaglino at office@uccw.org.

I was told that a church member contacted you about making this announcement about the Spring Concert a “stand alone” advertisement instead of in the First Church blurb. Hopefully that can work. Thank you!!

SPRING CONCERT featuring prizewinning pianist Nenad Ivovic, along with guest accompanists, on Saturday, May 14th at 4:00 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 5 Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge. Reception to follow. There will be a free will offering. For more information, please contact 203-389-2119.