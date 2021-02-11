The CT Beauty Association Ready To Advocate For Beauty Professionals

The CT Beauty Association (CTBA), a non-profit, composed of beauty industry leaders, with over 3500 members, is prepared to advocate for all beauty professionals across the state of Connecticut. The need for representation in this industry became apparent during the 2020 shutdown, but the new formation is prepared to use its board members to communicate and represent all of its professional members to the CT legislature.

CTBA is currently seeking to fill open board positions and invites all beauty professionals to gain benefits through a membership, be it hair salon and spa owners, stylists, barbers, estheticians, makeup artists, etc. to join the mission advocating industry interests, exploring ideas to stay open, safely and successfully. “We are legal and running and helping to give our industry a voice,” says Odete DaSilva, executive board member. “We want [the industry] to know what our positions are for the benefit of our members and how someone can become a member of CTBA.”

CTBA hopes to unite the industry and find solutions to current issues, as well as, future issues, such as argue for industry specific funding and vaccine guidance, so that they too can continue to remain in business, given the impacts of the economic crisis. Personal service professionals forcefully reopened their businesses during phase 1, yet there is no date assigned in Lamont’s vaccine schedule rollout for these essential workers.

To learn more about the CT Beauty Association please write to: Odete DaSilva at ctbeautypros@gmail.com or visit www.ctbeauty.org.