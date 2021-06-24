The Annual Milford Oyster Festival announces 2021 Headline Bands

The 47th Annual Milford Oyster Festival is excited to welcome Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes for a fun afternoon of great music bringing The Jersey Shore sound to Milford, Connecticut on Saturday, August 21st.

“The Committee is excited to be moving forward with this year’s festival. It will be a fun filled two days of great music, food and fun that we have all been looking forward to” says Festival President Ila Tokarz.

John Lyon, aka Southside Johnny, has long been considered the Godfather of the New Jersey Sound rocking audiences since the mid-70s. Born and raised on the Jersey Shore to a musical family, he grew up listening to great music and it shows.