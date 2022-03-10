The Amity Middle School – Orange (AMSO) Spartan Players Spring Production Announced!

With a generous grant from their headlining sponsor, The Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation (jamiehulleyartsfund.org), The AMSO Spartan Players (Orange Campus) are pleased to announce its production of Mary Poppins, Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at 6:30 PM. The AMSO Spartan Players look forward to bringing this timeless story to life!

The Squarefoot Theatre Company’s Patrick Laffin has teamed up with over 50 students to bring this amazing show to the stage! Tickets are $10 and will be on sale at the door for all performances.

Pictured in Center of photo are Fred Hulley, sponsor, and Judy Primavera, sponsor