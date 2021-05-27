The committee representing the 47th Annual Milford Oyster Festival is excited to officially announce that the festival will take place on Saturday, August 21st. Ila Tokarz, President of the Festival, said, “Our goal is to officially announce that we are moving forward with the festival this year, subject to State and local guidelines. We are looking forward to getting back to a great Milford tradition.”

This year’s festival will have many of the areas that festival goers look forward to every year including arts and crafts on the Green, Main Street, the non-profit area, car show, canoe and kayak races, food and entertainment.

Oyster Eve, the very popular kick-off event for the Festival, will take place on Friday, August 20th from 6Pm to 10PM. Always a great night of fun with live music, food, beer and wine. Please check our website and social media pages for more information including upcoming band announcements. www.milfordoysterfestival.com