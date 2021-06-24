The 2020-2021 6th Grade Superintendent Award recipients from each of the elementary schools in Orange. Below are the names of the students associated with each school standing with Superintendent Dr. Vince Scarpetti with their certificates.
Peck Place School: Kalina Duz, Shriya Garg, Enoch Liu, Mia Martire and Michael Baker.
Race Brook School: Ryan Leapley, Jason Chen, Gracie Bunnell, Charlotte Kean and Nikhet Vallabhajosyula.
Turkey Hill School: Ava Storz, Charlotte Wallace, Liisu Melville, Teagan Rahn and McKenna Kirck