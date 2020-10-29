That’s What Library Friends Are For

Over the past few years, the Friends of the Case Memorial Library have donated over $25,000 to the library for programs and services, with funds accrued from the sale of used book donations from the community.

The mission of the Friends is to extend literacy and cultural programs to everyone in the community. Friends’ programs have included bluegrass, gospel, jazz, folk, and classical music presentations, as well as cooking demonstrations. The Friends also sponsor Storytime for Toddlers, Craft and Music programs for Tweens and Young Adults and the Summer Reading Program.

Expanding services beyond the library building, the Friends subsidize Museum Passes for free or reduced admission to 25 museums and cultural attractions in Connecticut, such as the Barnum Museum, Beardsley Zoo, Discovery Museum and Planetarium, Mark Twain House, Mystic Aquarium/Seaport, New Britain Museum of American Art, New England Air Museum, Peabody Museum and Shore Line Trolly Museum.

Another Friends’ program, the annual Oscar nominee films are offered in the afternoon (with closed captions) and evening showings.

In memory of one of the founding Friends, the Friends award the annual Lucy Scillia Scholarship of $1000.00 to a Senior in an area high school who plans to pursue a college degree at an accredited university or college.

The Friends’ renewal of “The Book Page”, a newspaper about new and noteworthy books is free for library patrons. The Friends also fund additional copies of popular books to accommodate increased demand.

At Christmastime, the Friends invite local business and non-profit groups to provide festive theme-related decorations for the library.

The Friends appreciate all community book donations for resale, providing funds for programs and activities. Besides book sales, used books, priced at $2.00 each, are always available in the Friends’ Bookcase adjacent to the main entrance. Because of limited activities due to COVID, this is a great time to weed home bookshelves, in readiness for funding future programs of the Friends when the library reopens.