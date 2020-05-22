Thank You to Rotary

Orange Community Services would like to thank the Orange Rotary Club for its generous donation of food purchased with grant funds obtained to remediate needs due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. We also thank the Orange Rotary for the most generous monetary donation to the Orange Food Bank. These donations will help replenish and sustain the Orange Food Bank with many needed items to assist Orange residents and families in need during this most challenging time. Your support is so very much appreciated.
Tags:Rotary Club