Thank You to All of the Nation’s Caregivers

By Roberta L Nestor

It is appropriate that November is the month we recognize and give thanks to our nation’s caregivers. Caregiving has evolved and touches the lives of millions of Americans each year. Sadly, providing care for family members has not gotten any easier and each year the amount of family members providing care for loved ones is increasing. By the millions. Providing care for a loved one is an act of love, commitment, and compassion. It enables family members to receive the support they need to live a life with dignity. The chart above speaks for itself.

There are so many thoughtful ways to give thanks to a caregiver. The most important one would be to offer to help! Give them the respite they so deserve and need. Make sure your family caregiver is given time off. Every caregiver puts their own health at risk and often feels very much alone. Not only do they need love and support, but they also need your help in the caregiving process. When you gather around the table this Thanksgiving, please acknowledge anyone you know who is providing care for a loved one. These individuals are making substantial sacrifices every day.

Roberta L. Nestor is a financial advisor practicing at 759 Boston Post Road in Milford, CT offering retirement, long term care, investment, and tax planning services. She offers securities and advisory services as a Registered Representative and Investment Adviser Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network – a member FINRA/SIPC and a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products offered through Nestor Financial Network are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Commonwealth Financial Network or Nestor Financial Network does not provide legal or tax advice. You should consult a legal or tax professional regarding your individual situation. Roberta can be reached at Nestor Financial Network, 203-876-8066 or roberta@nestorfinancial.com.