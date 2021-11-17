Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Town Depts. & Agencies

Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

Date:
in: Town Depts. & Agencies
Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

The Funtober at the Fairground was held October 23 and all those in attendance had a wonderful time.  It was a beautiful day in which families were able to enjoy a Trunk or Treat, Park & Rec games, DJ Lucas, hayrides with Kriz Farm and Ice Cream, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cider.  The Orange Community Services Department, Youth Services and Orange Park & Recreation hosted the event and would also like to thank our sponsors.  Thank you to our Candy sponsors:  Goddard School and the Lions Club of Orange; DJ Level:  Baybrook Remodelers and Yale University; Magician Sponsor:  Rubino Family Chiropractic; and our Friend Sponsor:  Courtyard by Marriott.

Thank you again to all who took time out of their busy schedules to volunteer, sponsor an activity, and who participated in Funtober.  We are truly a blessed and privileged community to have so many businesses, organizations, schools, places of worship, employees and individuals who care about our community.

Related posts

X