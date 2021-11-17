Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

The Funtober at the Fairground was held October 23 and all those in attendance had a wonderful time. It was a beautiful day in which families were able to enjoy a Trunk or Treat, Park & Rec games, DJ Lucas, hayrides with Kriz Farm and Ice Cream, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cider. The Orange Community Services Department, Youth Services and Orange Park & Recreation hosted the event and would also like to thank our sponsors. Thank you to our Candy sponsors: Goddard School and the Lions Club of Orange; DJ Level: Baybrook Remodelers and Yale University; Magician Sponsor: Rubino Family Chiropractic; and our Friend Sponsor: Courtyard by Marriott.

Thank you again to all who took time out of their busy schedules to volunteer, sponsor an activity, and who participated in Funtober. We are truly a blessed and privileged community to have so many businesses, organizations, schools, places of worship, employees and individuals who care about our community.