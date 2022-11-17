Temple Emanuel Hosts Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven will host the annual Orange Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 20, at 7 pm.

Every year, clergy and congregants from many of the houses of worship in Orange come together to celebrate Thanksgiving with a family-friendly service full of music and readings representing the spirit of Thanksgiving that is common to all faiths. Participants this year include: Congregation Or Shalom, Holy Infant Church, Orange Congregational Church, Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Joseph of Arimathea Church and Temple Emanuel.

The musical portions of the service will be performed by a small group from the Temple Emanuel Band. We are unable to have massed choir this year – instead, the entire congregation will be invited to sing along with the band and the officiants.

All members of the greater New Haven community are invited to attend this special service.

Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue (Rt. 34) in Orange. For more information about this and other services and events at Temple Emanuel and for remote access to services, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org.