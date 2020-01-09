Temple Emanuel Gives Back to Community

Tikkun Olam in Judaism means “helping to repair the world.” This past September, during the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Temple Emanuel did what it does every year – asks its congregants to give what they can to help the local community.

Thousands of dollars were generously given for the sole purpose of helping to repair the world. The recipients of this generosity are the following organizations:

Beth El Center, a homeless shelter and soup kitchen that provides support services and advocacy to those experiencing homelessness and hunger within the Greater Milford community; www.bethelmilford.org.

JCARR (Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Resettlement), established in 2015 by five area synagogues and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, which came together to welcome, sponsor and support refugee families new to our area; www.jewishnewhaven.org/refugee-resettlement.

CONECT, a collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties that have joined together to take action on social and economic justice issues of common concern. CONECT has made an impact on issues as varied as gun violence, health insurance rates, police reform, immigrant rights, and more; www.weconect.org.

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that aims to end hunger by 2030. Rise Against Hunger is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Goal #2 of Zero Hunger; www.riseagainsthunger.org.

For Temple Emanuel, it’s simple acts of kindness that benefit the community at large – Tikkun Olam – helping to repair the world.

Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven is a Reform synagogue located in Orange at 150 Derby Avenue, 203-397-3000. For more information, visit www.TEGNH.org.