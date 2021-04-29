Temple Beth Sholom Presents Live Zoom Event with Eric Dittelman: Mind Reader

Ever wonder what it would be like to know what someone else was thinking? What if you knew exactly what someone else was going to do before they did it? Eric Dittelman knows what that’s like. In fact, he has been reading minds at theaters, colleges, comedy clubs, and corporate events across the country.

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Dittelman will be Live on Zoom with Temple Beth Sholom in Hamden, CT. This event is open to the public. Join us for an out-of-this-world fundraising event to support the 75th anniversary of our local synagogue, which is being celebrated all year long! Tickets are $36 per household. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Zoom “doors” will open at 8:45pm and the show will begin at 9:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.tbshamden.com or at www.tinyurl.com/TBSMindReader.

Eric Dittelman has been entertaining audiences at colleges, comedy clubs and private events with his unique blend of mind reading and stand-up and improvisational comedy. Eric first made a splash when he appeared on season 7 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” advanced to the semi-finals amazing judges Howard Stern, Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne. Eric has also made headlines as a guest on “Ellen,” and recently “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Penn and Teller’s: Fool Us.”

If you have any questions, please contact fundraising@tbshamden.com or communicationsvp@tbshamden.com.

Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350 member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.