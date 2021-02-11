Temple Beth Sholom Announces 75th Anniversary with a Year-Long Celebration

In Fall 2021, Temple Beth Sholom (TBS) is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Temple Beth Sholom will have a year-long celebration of a wide variety of events beginning in January. Programming includes Friday Night Shabbat services to recognize congregants who joined during each decade, a special recognition of past Temple presidents, and much more. It will all lead up to a culminating event in November 2021. Details will be available on www.tbshamden.com.

Seeking Memories about TBS

Our journey is not complete without our community and our membership. If you or your family were members of Temple Beth Sholom – or attended a special event at Temple Beth Sholom – we would love to hear from you! Please email tbshamden75@gmail.com your Temple Beth Sholom story. We will be compiling memories for a tribute book.

History of Temple Beth Sholom

Temple Beth Sholom began in 1946 when five couples met monthly at Church Street School as a small social circle. They formed The Hamden Jewish Community Center. Soon after, over 100 people met at different school buildings in Hamden and agreed that a Sunday and a Hebrew School for the youths of the Hamden Jewish families was in demand. Once that was established, it was decided that a place to play, learn and conduct High Holiday services would be needed. This new Center became a welcoming place for Jewish families moving into suburban Hamden from New Haven and elsewhere.

In 1952, a permanent home was sought and found at 1809 Whitney Avenue. Shortly after, The Hamden Jewish Community Center was renamed Temple Beth Sholom. In 1964, a sanctuary was added to the building, along with additional classrooms and a library. In 1983, Rabbi Benjamin E. Scolnic became the spiritual leader. In 1985, TBS installed stained-glass windows depicting milestones in Biblical history. In 2006, a new Chapel, a new library, a refurbished social hall, and all new classrooms for the Hebrew School and the K’tanim Preschool were dedicated.

Today, Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350-member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.

For more information, please contact Lauren Piscitelle at communicationsvp@tbshamden.com.