Temple Beth Sholom: “A Caring Community”

High Holiday Services at Temple Beth Sholom

In observance of the 5782 High Holidays, Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden is conducting in-person and virtual services at the following times:

Rosh Hashanah – 1 st Night: Monday, September 6 8:15pm

Night: Monday, September 6 8:15pm Rosh Hashanah – 1 st Day: Tuesday, September 7 9:00am

Day: Tuesday, September 7 9:00am Rosh Hashanah – 2 nd Night: Wednesday, September 8 6:45pm

Night: Wednesday, September 8 6:45pm Rosh Hashanah – 2 nd Day: Wednesday, September 8 9:00am

Day: Wednesday, September 8 9:00am Kol Nidre: Wednesday, September 15 6:00pm

Yom Kippur Morning: Thursday, September 16 9:00am

Yom Kippur Mincha/Yizkor/Ne’ilah: Thursday, September 16 4:30pm

All services will be live streamed online on our YouTube channel. For more information, please visit www.tbshamden.com or call the Temple Beth Sholom office at 203-288-7748. Additionally, Temple Beth Sholom offers daily morning and evening minyans, and Friday night and Saturday morning Shabbat services. All services are in-person and on Zoom. Details can be found on https://tbshamden.com/worship.

Document Shredding Event at Temple Beth Sholom

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden (in the parking lot)

Cost:

Small Copy Boxes (18 x 12 x 12 inches or smaller) – $10 per box

Large Banker Boxes (18 x 18 x 24 inches or larger) – $20 per box

Also Available:

Hard Drive Destruction & Computer Recycling – $20 each

CRT Computer Monitors – $20 each

Hard Drive Only – $10 each

All items should be in a box that can easily be picked up. Paper items only. No trash bags, paper bags, etc. No trash or non-paper items. No CDs, X-Rays, etc. Paper clips and staples CAN be shredded.

On-site shredding truck provided by Affordable Solutions, LLC.

Questions? Email fundraising@tbshamden.com.

Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350 member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.