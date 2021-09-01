Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Houses of Worship

Temple Beth Sholom: “A Caring Community”

High Holiday Services at Temple Beth Sholom

In observance of the 5782 High Holidays, Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden is conducting in-person and virtual services at the following times:

  • Rosh Hashanah – 1st Night: Monday, September 6             8:15pm
  • Rosh Hashanah – 1st Day: Tuesday, September 7            9:00am
  • Rosh Hashanah – 2nd Night: Wednesday, September 8       6:45pm
  • Rosh Hashanah – 2nd Day: Wednesday, September 8       9:00am
  • Kol Nidre: Wednesday, September 15 6:00pm
  • Yom Kippur Morning: Thursday, September 16         9:00am
  • Yom Kippur Mincha/Yizkor/Ne’ilah: Thursday, September 16         4:30pm

All services will be live streamed online on our YouTube channel.  For more information, please visit www.tbshamden.com or call the Temple Beth Sholom office at 203-288-7748.  Additionally, Temple Beth Sholom offers daily morning and evening minyans, and Friday night and Saturday morning Shabbat services.  All services are in-person and on Zoom.  Details can be found on https://tbshamden.com/worship.

Document Shredding Event at Temple Beth Sholom

Date:  Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time:  9am-12pm

Location:  Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden (in the parking lot)

Cost:

  • Small Copy Boxes (18 x 12 x 12 inches or smaller) – $10 per box
  • Large Banker Boxes (18 x 18 x 24 inches or larger) – $20 per box

Also Available:

  • Hard Drive Destruction & Computer Recycling – $20 each
  • CRT Computer Monitors – $20 each
  • Hard Drive Only – $10 each

All items should be in a box that can easily be picked up.  Paper items only.  No trash bags, paper bags, etc.  No trash or non-paper items.  No CDs, X-Rays, etc.  Paper clips and staples CAN be shredded.

On-site shredding truck provided by Affordable Solutions, LLC.

Questions?  Email fundraising@tbshamden.com.

Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350 member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.

