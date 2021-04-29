Teacher Vaccination Day for Orange Teachers and Professional Care Workers at local nursery schools was held at the High Plains Community Center Covid-19 Clinic. Each week, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers assist at the center checking people in, taking temperatures, making sure paperwork has been properly filled out, and directing individuals to schedule their next appointment. Pictured are two of the volunteers.

Teachers Jim Olden, Jennifer Stavridis, Elizabeth Fortin, Jeff Fortin, Tricia Lasto (MLT Principal), Katelyn Cimmino, and Susan Smith (retired Orange teacher and CERT member) Vince Scarpetti (Superintendent of the Orange School System) with Tino Russo (Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the Town of Orange)