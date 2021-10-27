Tatiana Messina Mullen

B.A. Villanova University

J.D. New York Law School

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney

CT State Division of Criminal Justice – 15 years

Tatiana grew up in Orange and is a product of the excellent Orange school system. After continuing her education and starting her own family, she moved back to Orange, where she lives with her husband and daughter.

“As both a candidate and the mother of a child who will be starting her journey through the Orange Public Schools, it is important that we all work together to make sure that all students obtain the best possible educational experience that will benefit them throughout the years.

“By working collaboratively, we can foster a safe and welcoming school environment so the children of our close knit community feel comfortable.”