The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is featuring a Zoom program, “Tapping into the Past: Tavern Life in Early Connecticut”, on April 12 at 7:00pm. This program is presented in conjunction with Orange Bicentennial Celebrations.

Taverns in colonial Connecticut were pubs that served as social hubs. Men from all walks of life met to transact business, discuss politics, gamble and gossip over drinks of brandy, whiskey or rum. Taverns were the first town halls, post offices, news centers, general stores, and also used as impromptu courtrooms, and military recruitment stations. Large taverns, known as inns, provided food and lodging for travelers arriving on horseback or stagecoach with news from other colonies.

Taverns’ most important role in society was the spread of new ideas which generated debate and political discussion. The rallying cry for independence and freedom was roused in taverns over drinks.

Presenter Taylor McClure is a Museum Educator at the Connecticut Historical Society. A former social studies teacher. Ms. McClure has a B.A. degree in History and an M.A. degree in Teaching from the University of Washington.

Make your reservation at www.casememoriallibrary.org to join this spirited gathering on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00pm via Zoom.