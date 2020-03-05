Take The Leap For Literacy In 2020 At Annual ‘Leprechaun Leap’

Be a brave and warm-hearted soul, and become part of the fun when Literacy Volunteer of Southern CT’s 16th annual Leprechaun Leap comes to Walnut Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Join the many other brave, warm-hearted souls who will “take the leap” at 10:00 am sharp! “Leapers” from around the city will collect donations from family members, co-workers and friends, and run, jump or dive into the icy cold waters at Walnut Beach.

But if you’re a little timid to make the splash, show your warm heart by making a pledge of support to a braver soul who’s leaping. There’s always plenty of room for spectators so come down to the beach anyway! Watch the competitions between local high school students and teachers, civic groups, restaurants, local businesses, canines and many more who will make the “leap” into Long Island Sound!

Trophies will be awarded in several categories, including Best Costume, Most Enthusiastic, Group Theme, Largest Group of Leapers, Most Individual Pledges, Highest Group Pledges, First One in Water, First One Out of Water, Bravest Junior Leaper (under 12), Best Tailgate Party, Favorite Civic Organization, Best Leprechaun Costume and Favorite Literacy Leaper. The awards ceremony will take place at Bridge House Restaurant, Devon following the event.

All proceeds collected by the “leapers” will benefit Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut. The Milford Bank, SUBWAY and Milford Kiwanis are the ICE CUBE sponsors.